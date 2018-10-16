3 reasons why Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella deserves to headline Evolution

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella will fight for the Raw Women's Championship at Evolution

At the WWE PPV Evolution, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will put her title on the line against Nikki Bella, accompanied by her sister Brie.

This match transpired due to the post-match events of Rousey and the Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad on last week's episode of Monday Night Raw. Despite embracing her with a smile after the win, Nikki Bella suddenly turned on Rousey, with her sister joining her in viciously attacking the Raw Women's Champion.

Though Rousey attempted to fight back, the numbers game proved too much, and the Bellas laid waste to her, throwing Rousey into the barricade and the steel steps before finally rolling her into the ring and posing over her. With that, the Bellas turned heel, and a major match at Evolution was set.

Additionally, in media appearances this week, both Rousey (in a short interview with TMZ) and Nikki (in an appearance at ACE Comic-Con) indicated that their match will be headlining the first-ever all women's pay-per-view.

With that being said, here are three reasons why Rousey and Bella deserve to be in the main event of Evolution:

#3 Both women are good in-ring performers

Rousey's performance at WrestleMania 34 exceeded all expectations

Despite the criticism that Rousey has received for being relatively new to wrestling and that Nikki has received for her part-time status, it is abundantly clear that they are both talented in the ring.

Since her return to Monday Night Raw, Nikki has definitely appeared to be the least rusty of the Bella Twins. While her sister has made some noticeable mistakes recently, Nikki has looked as smooth and athletic as ever while moving around the ring.

She hasn't made any major mistakes, and has been able to execute all of her moves with near perfection so far. It seems that she has hardly lost a step during her hiatus from WWE, putting in impressive performances across several episodes of Raw and at WWE Super Show-Down.

Rousey has undoubtedly been one of the breakout wrestling stars of 2018. From her electric and impressive debut at WrestleMania 34 in a Mixed Tag Match (which also happened to be the best match of the night), Ronda has consistently delivered in the ring.

Her match at 'Mania was clearly not a fluke: she had one of the better matches at Money in the Bank against Nia Jax and put in two solid and dominant performances against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell. Riding a huge wave of momentum, it seems like Rousey is going to continue to put on spectacular matches for the WWE Universe.

With both women capable of consistently delivering an entertaining wrestling match for audiences around the world, their ability to wrestle cannot be used as an excuse to push them out of the main event spot. In fact, their tremendous wrestling skills are one of the main reasons that they deserve to close the show.

