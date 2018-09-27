3 reasons why Rusev Day splitting up is great news

For the past year or so, the WWE Universe has been witness to one of the most unique, yet entertaining pairings in recent memory: Rusev and Aiden English.

Together, the duo performed together at WrestleMania 34, with Aiden announcing the Bulgarian Brute to the ring.

The pair even won the recent Tag Team Tournament, though were unsuccessful in taking the tag gold (or rather, silver) from the New Day.

Despite this setback, the pair stuck together, until English attacked his former friend, blaming Rusev's wife Lana for the split.

The decision to split the pair has divided WWE fans, but here are 3 reasons why their split is great.

#3 Keeping Rusev fresh

Rusev wins the US Championship in November 2014

Since debuting on the WWE main roster in 2014, the Bulgarian Brute has gone through a lot, including an undefeated streak, a dreadful love-triangle, and entering the League of Nations.

Rusev Day is just the latest development for the entertaining star, but how much further could it have gone?

The chant is over with fans, no doubt, but after a year together, what else could the name had achieved.

Spitting the pair will keep Rusev fresh with fans, as he moves on to the next chapter of his fascinating career.

