Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Rusev Day splitting up is great news

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
415   //    27 Sep 2018, 00:52 IST

Enter caption

For the past year or so, the WWE Universe has been witness to one of the most unique, yet entertaining pairings in recent memory: Rusev and Aiden English.

Together, the duo performed together at WrestleMania 34, with Aiden announcing the Bulgarian Brute to the ring.

The pair even won the recent Tag Team Tournament, though were unsuccessful in taking the tag gold (or rather, silver) from the New Day.

Despite this setback, the pair stuck together, until English attacked his former friend, blaming Rusev's wife Lana for the split.

The decision to split the pair has divided WWE fans, but here are 3 reasons why their split is great.

#3 Keeping Rusev fresh

Ruse
Rusev wins the US Championship in November 2014

Since debuting on the WWE main roster in 2014, the Bulgarian Brute has gone through a lot, including an undefeated streak, a dreadful love-triangle, and entering the League of Nations.

Rusev Day is just the latest development for the entertaining star, but how much further could it have gone?

The chant is over with fans, no doubt, but after a year together, what else could the name had achieved.

Spitting the pair will keep Rusev fresh with fans, as he moves on to the next chapter of his fascinating career.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Rusev Aiden English
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
5 Reasons why Rusev Day breaking up was the right move
RELATED STORY
Everything good and bad about breaking Rusev Day
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Rusev Day split benefits nobody
RELATED STORY
3 Things you didn't know about Rusev
RELATED STORY
3 times WWE has broken up tag teams who were over with...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Aiden English Breaks His Silence After Turning...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Fan favorite tag team breaks up on Smackdown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rusev Finally Breaks His Silence On Aiden...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 18 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Rusev desperately needs a face turn
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us