3 Reasons why Samoa Joe should win the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules

Samoa Joe made his intentions clear!

Samoa Joe laid out a vicious attack on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on tonight's Raw, and it seems the Samoan Submission Machine is next in line for a title opportunity.

Joe had lost the United States Championship to Ricochet at Stomping Grounds PPV. The fans would've thought Joe would concentrate on regaining the US title from Ricochet, but he made it clear that he is going after a bigger prize.

Samoa Joe has had multiple opportunities for the Universal & WWE Championships in the past, but couldn't get the job done. It's been almost three years since he made his main roster debut, but WWE has not anything significant with the Samoan Submission Machine.

Samoa Joe might get another shot at the WWE title after his attack on the champion on Raw. We can expect the match to be made official on this week's SmackDown Live, and the fans are hoping Samoa Joe will finally get a well deserved run with the WWE Championship.

With that in mind, here are three reasons why Samoa Joe should win the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.

#3 Kofi's title reign is getting stale

KofiMania!

Kofi Kingston made history when he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. He became the first African born WWE Champion in the company's history, and WWE had booked the road to his monumental win in perfect fashion.

Kingston has defended the title successfully against some elite performers in the WWE. He has had six title defenses ever since winning the title at WrestleMania, and he did it against the likes of Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Dolph Ziggler.

WWE's idea was to portray Kofi Kingston as the ultimate underdog doing whatever it takes to achieve his dream. That was the theme behind his title win and also in his title defenses.

Kofi Kingston has already established himself as an underdog champion. The company carrying out the same theme is slowly making Kingston's title reign stale and could come back to bite them in the neck. So this could be the right time for WWE to take the title from Kingston and put in on Samoa Joe.

