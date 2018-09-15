3 reasons why Samoa Joe should win the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell

AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe - Hell in a Cell 2018

The WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 is all set. The current feud between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe has gone to a different level altogether. It's not just physical, but personal too. Their SummerSlam bout was ended via disqualification, but now they are set to collide once again.

Joe is a genius when it comes to cutting great promos. "Night Night AJ" was a great promo, and mentioned all the key moments from their feud.

AJ Styles is a great champion, but the WWE Championship requires a change. Here are three reasons why that should happen.

#1 Samoa Joe deserves it

Samoa Joe has only one target WWE Championship

It's a fact that WWE has been hell bent on making Samoa Joe the monster on SmackDown Live. Joe is good when it comes to cutting great promos and is a good technical wrestler as well.

Dethroning AJ Styles from the WWE Championship would require a perfect successor, and Joe is a good fit. His matches with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are perfect examples. Joe is also popular in the WWE Universe, and sells merchandise.

#2 More opportunities are waiting for AJ Styles

WWE Super Show-Down Media Opportunity

Truth be told, AJ Styles is a great champion, but SmackDown Live needs something new now. There would be so many opportunities for AJ when he is out of the title picture.

He could join Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to form The Club again, and even Finn Bálor could join them to create a new and strong The Club (or Bálor club). He could as well feud with Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, or even Daniel Bryan. And in future, possible NXT call-ups like Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Ricochet.

