3 reasons why Sasha Banks' return is important for WWE

Sasha Banks returns on WWE Raw

After months of speculations and cryptic Instagram posts, 'The Boss' Sasha Banks made her triumphant return to WWE as she brutally attacked the Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch and an injured Natalya (in front of her home crowd).

The manner in which Sasha Banks and Bayley were booked at WrestleMania this year and the emergence of an alternative known as All Elite Wrestling gave us indications that Banks might be jumping the ship. It is worth noting that Sasha and Bayley were the Women's Tag Team Champions until WrestleMania 35, wherein they lost the title to the IIconics.

Sasha Banks and Bayley

This result was not received well by the fans and especially, by Sasha Banks. It was heavily rumoured that she is unhappy with her position in the company and the loss at WrestleMania 35 was the final nail in the coffin. However, much to the delight of the fans, Sasha Banks made a jaw-dropping return to WWE on Raw this week.

There are a number of reasons why the return of 'The Legit Boss' was important for WWE and the fans alike. Let us look at the reasons why.

#3 The void in the Women's Division since WrestleMania

Becky Lynch

During this year's WrestleMania, the women's revolution was projected as the biggest thing in WWE at the time, as we witnessed the first-ever all women's main-event at 'The Grandest Stage Of Them All' featuring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey. The scale at which WWE built up the women's revolution made us all believe that it is here to stay.

Unfortunately, since then, the women's division has lost a lot of steam, largely owing to Ronda Rousey's departure from WWE and also wearing off of Becky Lynch's momentum as 'The Man' due to inconsistent storytelling and lack of credible competition. The women's division has officially been struggling for attention and it needed something remarkable to turn things around.

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch

Sasha Banks' return is definitely a shot in the arm for WWE in its bid to rejuvenate the division. Furthermore, her return as a heel adds to the fans and the division's delight as it desperately needed someone other than Charlotte Flair who is credible enough to challenge Becky Lynch as the top superstar of the division.

