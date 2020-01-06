3 reasons why Sasha Banks should be WWE's biggest star in 2020

Matty Paddock FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Sasha Banks

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

The new year promises new beginnings for everyone and, in my view, there’s every chance that Sasha Banks is eying up a massive 2020.

To say Banks has already achieved so much for someone still so relatively young would be a chronic understatement.

She’s a former four-time RAW Women’s Champion, a previous holder of the NXT Women’s Championship and, of course, one half of the very first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Bayley.

It is surely a sign of her star power and charisma that many fans feel the 27-year-old is being overlooked in the present-day WWE product. While still featuring prominently on Friday Night SmackDown each week, many feel The Boss deserves even bigger billing.

There’s plenty to suggest those supporters may be right. In this article, I’m analyzing 3 key reasons why Sasha Banks can be WWE’s biggest star in 2020.

#3 Incredible experience

The Legit Boss

Few names in WWE whether in the men or women’s division can boast the kind of experience that Sasha Banks has under her belt.

In less than five years on what many refer to as the 'main roster', Banks has racked up headline matches, main events, and championship reigns aplenty.

Advertisement

WWE often needs go-to talent for main event programs, and people they can count on. So who better to go to with regards finding a face to steer the company through 2020 than a Superstar who in many ways has done it all?

As we’ve noted, she is a decorated former champion but has a unique experience that very few can offer, having participated in the likes of the first women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, the maiden women’s Royal Rumble bout, and the first Hell in a Cell bout to involve women. If you need a Superstar who's been there and done it, Sasha's your woman.

1 / 3 NEXT