3 reasons why Shawn Michaels should not come out of retirement

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 125 // 28 Sep 2018, 18:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shawn Michaels teased a potential return in the September 4 episode of RAW.

Shawn Michaels is widely regarded as the greatest in-ring performer of the previous generation in WWE. The heartbreak kid has had numerous memorable matches with various competitors during his career. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's editor Dave Meltzer rated two matches involving Michaels the perfect score of 5 stars. Michaels' illustrious career saw him become 3 time WWE champion, one time World Heavyweight champion, 3-time Intercontinental champion, multiple royal rumble winner and the first ever grand slam champion. He also won various awards for the "match of the year" from different reputed wrestling magazines. The showstopper retired from in-ring competition at Wrestlemania 26 in 2010 after failing to snap The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak in a streak vs. career match. After that, he made some guest appearance as special guest referee in various matches.

However, latest reports suggest that WWE is insisting Shawn Michaels' to come out of retirement for wrestling some matches. If the legend decides to lace up his boots once again, most of us will be excited again. The dream matches he can have is numerous. AJ Styles is widely regarded as the Shawn Michaels of this generation. So a clash between these two would be mouth watering for the hardcore fans. Even AJ Styles once posted a fan-made picture of him and the showstopper staring at each other in twitter.

The Royal Rumble mentioned in the poster was the 2017 edition of the event, which was held in Shawn Michaels' hometown of San Antonio. But the idea never saw the light as AJ was scheduled to defend his WWE championship against John Cena.

However, in the bigger picture, we feel that Shawn Michaels should not return for in-ring competition again. In this article, we will be taking a look at some reasons why we think so.

#3. He is no longer the Showstopper

Shawn Michaels has not competed since Wrestlemania 26.

Shawn Michaels was nicknamed Showstopper for a reason. Most of his fans and critics enjoyed his performance. The WWE fans applauded his high paced matches. He was a breath of fresh air in a roster that was filled with heavily built wrestlers. Even after returning from a life-threatening injury, Michaels went on to have a classic in his return match against Triple H at Summerslam 2002.

However, that Shawn Michaels has hung his boots. Michaels has not wrestled in 8 years. He is now 53 years old. It would be tough for him to produce a great match by his standards.

1 / 3 NEXT