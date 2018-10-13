3 reasons why Stephanie McMahon redefines Women's Revolution

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon has been with the WWE since her birth, and the current WWE Chief Brand Officer has seen the company grow from a wrestling promotion within the U.S.A. to the worldwide phenomenon it has become over the years.

The company has seen a drastic change in its policy because of ongoing change in the women's division, and the female wrestlers are no longer used to give people breaks, but instead goosebumps with their outstanding performance. With female wrestlers closing Raw to highlighting main shows and fighting in Hell In A Cell Match, 30-Minute Iron Man Match among others, the female division is definitely going through a transformation, and Stephanie McMahon has been spearheading it since the Attitude Era.

She was a part of many factions within the WWE, and over the years has made the careers of many male and female superstars. It was her villainous act as part of the Helmsley-McMahon regime that got a lot of superstars including Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock to become more popular. She hasn't lost her charm because even a small segment with Brie Bella made Brie a fan favorite.

She can perform heel characters with ease, and it is this approach of her's that has kept her and women's division soaring over the years. Here are my three reasons why Stephanie is the master of Women's Revolution:

#3 She kept the revolution going

When the world thought that women are used for taking breaks, Stephanie McMahon made the segments worth watching. During a storyline, we see Linda in Coma when Vince offers Trish the valentine gift, and much to everyone's surprise Stephanie ruins this little party.

Her segments were so good that we could still find some relevancy in them during an era where women's wrestling paled in comparison to men's wrestling.

