3 reasons why Stephanie McMahon should take charge

The Billion Dollar Princess should be the next CEO

Stephanie McMahon has been a part of the WWE since Andre The Giant was a part of the world's biggest wrestling company, and she has seen it all transpire right in front of her own eyes. The Billion Dollar Princess is a pro when it comes to managing the business and storylines, and there are multiple stories that can be seen online to understand this statement.

She has always worked wonders for superstars, and her promo cutting skills are second to none. She makes anything and everything so enjoyable that despite being a heel she is the most loved by fans.

If you recall her work with Daniel Bryan, during his storyline wherein he was called a B+ player, and this helped Daniel Bryan because he became a fan favourite. The same applies for Brie Bella and currently Kurt Angle.

While she isn't in a direct feud with The Olympic Gold Medalist, we all know her impact on the business and storylines, and so here are some of the reasons why she deserves to be the CEO of the WWE.

#3 New Products, New Possibilities

WWE Network is considered to be Stephanie's idea

While there is no documented proof, but it is stated that Stephanie is behind the idea of WWE Network and it's effective planning. The WWE has released a lot of programming over the years including WWE: Ride Along and WWE 24 to name a few and both the series are fan favourites.

The fans all know that Stephanie is creative and she can bring good quality content and new forms of business in the years to come, so we have new possibilities on the horizon if she takes charge as the CEO from her father, and be the rightful heir to the throne that may be taken by her husband in due time.

This is one of the reasons, among the other two that make her the right choice as the CEO of the world's biggest wrestling company.

