3 Reasons Why Stone Cold Versus Vince McMahon Was A Popular Feud

Stunner!

Stone Cold is loved even today, and his glass break music is one that makes fans cheer anytime, anywhere. No matter when he returns and against whom he feuds he is still loved, and fans can't get enough of him. If you recall, the reaction he got when he was a part of legends return at Wrestlemania 32 you can imagine what he means for the business.

The news of him being at Raw's 25 year anniversary got the fans excited, and Raw got huge viewership that week. His work is so good that fans love anything and everything he does, be it being a General Manager or a referee. Even a backstage glimpse of him is good enough to boost ratings. Do you remember what happened when he returned to officiate the match between Micheal Cole and Jerry Lawler and Vince-Trump at Wrestlemania? Well if that is any sign you can very well understand what the business would have been if he wasn't around during the attitude era.

WWE was competing with WCW, ECW and every other promotion in the world, however, the aforementioned shows handled by Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, respectively were the biggest challenges.

It was during this time that Stone Cold and Vince started off a feud which would entertain fans and keep them at the edge of their seats. With that in mind, let's take a look at why Vince-Stone Cold feud made WWE what it is today:

#3 Unpredictability

The duo could start a riot anywhere anytime.

The biggest factor was the unpredictable nature of the feud because no one knew what to expect from the show and segment when these two were involved in it.

The duo would war in and out of the ring both physically and verbally and would leave no stone unturned to make each other's life a living hell. They potrayed their characters to perfection, and that would leave fans wanting more every time, which is why this is the longest as well as the most loved feud in the WWE.

