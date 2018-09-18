Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why The Bella Twins are not as good as the other women on the WWE roster

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.74K   //    18 Sep 2018, 13:15 IST

No Wrestling, Only Acting
No wrestling, only acting

Nikki and Brie, The Bella Twins were out of action for a long time. Nikki was out of action since John Cena announced his engagement with her, and only appeared in the women's only WWE Royal Rumble, while Brie appeared during the same match and recently returned when Maryse called Daniel Bryan, Daniel Bella.

The two WWE performers are a part of the women's revolution, and while some may say that they are the best in the ring with their style, hell approach among other things, I on the other hand believe that they lack everything.

They haven't showcased a match as brutal as the one we saw between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell or the one between Sasha Banks and Bayley at NXT: Takeover.

With the likes of Dana Brooke getting good and proper matches, and Dana showcasing that she has the skills to be a great in-ring performer, The Bella Twins have disappointed a lot of people.

They come to the ramp and do their entry, but it doesn't entice a lot of people because unlike their female counterparts who behave like Divas on shows and fierce competitors in the ring, Nikki and Brie are always in their Diva element.

Here are 3 reasons why I believe that 'The Bella Twins' don't add anything to the women's revolution or wrestling in general.

#3 You can see but you can't touch

A theme song defines a wrestler and their gimmick as well. The Bella's theme song doesn't really add a lot of ferociousness to their story or matches. The two sisters enter as Divas, and their work makes them Divas, thanks to their YouTube channel, 'The Bella Twins'.

While I am not taking anything away from their efforts, I am just pointing at the fact that they seem like rookies in the ring despite being in the ring and business for so long.

If you ask the WWE Universe, we would hear them name Sasha, Charlotte, Bayley or even Alicia Fox as champions, but many or most don't even see them worthy of being champions.

It is about time they leave their diva look and approach to be considered important.

