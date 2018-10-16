3 Reasons Why The Evolution Battle Royal Is A Good Move and 3 Reasons Why It's Bad

An abrupt announcement was made on Raw

On October 28th, history will be made when the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view, Evolution, takes place. Emanating live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, it will be the first ever WWE event consisting solely of women's matches with over 50 female Superstars, past and present, set to feature.

While all of WWE's women's championships will be defended at the event, not a great deal else has been confirmed for the event - which is less than two weeks away. That was, until last night when WWE made the announcement live on RAW that a huge Battle Royal would take place at the event with women from RAW, SmackDown Live and beyond competing for a future Women's Championship Match.

Now, Evolution is shaping up to be great, with matches like Ronda Rousey defending her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in the first ever Last Woman Standing Match, Kairi Sane defending the NXT Championship in a rematch against Shayna Baszler and the NXT UK Women's Championship being defended, as well as the Mae Young Classic 2018 culminating at the event. Not to mention Trish Stratus and Lita returning to the ring to face off against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

But with only six matches confirmed, why announced a Battle Royal to fill the rest of the event? Well, I explore the reasons - and why it could be both a masterstroke, or a terrible decision.

GOOD - #3 It gets everyone on the card

The entire roster can now appear

Well, this one is self-explanatory. If WWE just had straight singles or tag team matches, there's no doubt that it would be tricky to fit 50 women on the card for Evolution. Adding a match where you could have 20 or 30 women in one match definitely eases that pressure.

With 14 women already announced for the event last night on RAW, it's simple to see why WWE may have opted for the match - with stars like The IIconics, Tamina, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke who are no strangers to being left off of pay-per-view cards being guaranteed a spot at the event.

If you look at it that way, well, the match can only be a good thing! Below is a list of the 14 names already confirmed for the match.

