×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Reasons Why The Evolution Battle Royal Is A Good Move and 3 Reasons Why It's Bad

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
89   //    16 Oct 2018, 21:15 IST

An abrupt announcement was made on Raw
An abrupt announcement was made on Raw

On October 28th, history will be made when the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view, Evolution, takes place. Emanating live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, it will be the first ever WWE event consisting solely of women's matches with over 50 female Superstars, past and present, set to feature.

While all of WWE's women's championships will be defended at the event, not a great deal else has been confirmed for the event - which is less than two weeks away. That was, until last night when WWE made the announcement live on RAW that a huge Battle Royal would take place at the event with women from RAW, SmackDown Live and beyond competing for a future Women's Championship Match.

Now, Evolution is shaping up to be great, with matches like Ronda Rousey defending her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in the first ever Last Woman Standing Match, Kairi Sane defending the NXT Championship in a rematch against Shayna Baszler and the NXT UK Women's Championship being defended, as well as the Mae Young Classic 2018 culminating at the event. Not to mention Trish Stratus and Lita returning to the ring to face off against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

But with only six matches confirmed, why announced a Battle Royal to fill the rest of the event? Well, I explore the reasons - and why it could be both a masterstroke, or a terrible decision.

GOOD - #3 It gets everyone on the card


The entire roster can now appear
The entire roster can now appear

Well, this one is self-explanatory. If WWE just had straight singles or tag team matches, there's no doubt that it would be tricky to fit 50 women on the card for Evolution. Adding a match where you could have 20 or 30 women in one match definitely eases that pressure.

With 14 women already announced for the event last night on RAW, it's simple to see why WWE may have opted for the match - with stars like The IIconics, Tamina, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke who are no strangers to being left off of pay-per-view cards being guaranteed a spot at the event.

If you look at it that way, well, the match can only be a good thing! Below is a list of the 14 names already confirmed for the match.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Naomi Fatu Asuka
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
3 Reasons Why an All-Women's-PPV (Evolution) Is The Right...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella deserves to...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why WWE Need To Promote The Women More
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Evolution pay-per-view will be good if...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why WWE Evolution might disappoint
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Trish Stratus and Lita as a Tag Team is not...
RELATED STORY
4 female superstars who can win the battle royal at WWE...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Nikki Bella Vs Ronda Rousey at Evolution is...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Stephanie McMahon should take charge
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Reason why Alexa Bliss vs Trish Stratus at WWE...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us