3 Reasons why the Miz's face run isn't best for business

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19   //    11 May 2019, 23:38 IST

The Miz
The Miz

WWE never fails to entertain us and 2019 has been no different. From Seth's Royal Rumble triumph to Kofi's WrestleMania moment, there have been numerous noteworthy instances.

In the midst of such monumental events, there was one incident that really shocked us all and that was when Shane McMahon turned on Miz after their loss to The Usos at Fastlane. The then-Commissioner of SmackDown Live released his fury upon Miz and his father, in what was quite the disturbing sight to witness.

This led to a match between the two at WrestleMania 35, which proved to be a very personal match filled with extremely vicious action. The two battled at the Grandest Stage Of Them All in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Shane was the winner that night but it is fair to say that The Miz had the upper hand for most of the contest.

Fast-forward to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and the two men are yet to settle their dispute and will lock horns yet again. While feud has been entertaining, the idea of giving Miz a decent run as babyface doesn't sit very well with this author.

Here I list down 3 reasons as to why The Miz's face run isn't best for business -

#3 Natural Heel

John Cena and The Miz have faced each other numerous times in WWE
While scripts can help a superstar dive into their character, unless and until it feels natural, the prospect of succeeding is mighty low. Take John Cena's example - WWE fans have long anticipated a heel turn for The Leader Of The Cenation, but it hasn't happened, and we may never get to see it because Cena is a natural face who thrives being the hero.

Miz, on the other hand, is a tremendous heel who has achieved so much success as a villainous figure. Look at Miz's feuds with John Cena, Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler. He was utterly brilliant in all those rivalries simply because he is much more suited to playing a wicked heel than an out-of-sorts face.



Tags:
WWE MITB The Miz Shane McMahon WWE Network WWE Points To Note
