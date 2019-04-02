3 reasons why The Revival retained the RAW Tag Team Championship

The Revival will head into WrestleMania as the RAW Tag Team Champions

This week on RAW, Aleister Black and Ricochet faced off against Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship. The odd pairing of Black and Ricochet have been on a roll ever since they debuted on the main roster a few weeks ago. They had already defeated The Revival twice in tag matches and were the heavy favorites heading into this match.

While the match itself was quite good which was excepted given how talented the four men are. The finish was a bit anti-climatic as The Revival won the match via count-out as Dawson trapped Ricochet while he was trying to beat the 10-count.

Although the match left a bitter taste in the mouth due to the finish, it did leave the door open for a multi-man tag match at WrestleMania 35 for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The Revival hasn't been a dominant team ever since they won the RAW Tag Team Championship and are excepted to defend their straps at The Grandest Stage. Here are three reasons why Dash and Dawson retained their titles on RAW.

#3 Aleister Black and Ricochet are going to be dual champions

Black and Ricochet have been a dominant force on Monday nights

Ricochet and Aleister Black have been unstoppable as a tag team ever since they started teaming up together after debuting on the main roster. They have already defeated accomplished tag teams like DIY and The Revival and have only lost twice (both times via a tricky finish) ever since teaming up.

While many thought that the duo's main roster debut would bring an end to their NXT run, they still have unfinished business to take care off.

Black and Ricochet won the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic by defeating The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler) in the finals and winning the Dusty Cup. They also received an NXT Tag Team Championship match and will be facing off against current Champions, War Raiders at NXT Takeover: New York.

This means that the duo could be doing double-duty during WrestleMania weekend. Black and Ricochet could shock the world by winning both the NXT and the RAW Tag Team Championships and become the first team to hold both titles at the same time.

Given how much the company has invested on both of them, Black and Ricochet becoming double champions isn't an impossibility.

