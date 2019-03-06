×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why the speculation regarding Rusev leaving WWE may be true

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.81K   //    06 Mar 2019, 22:18 IST

Is Rusev on the way out of WWE?
Is Rusev on the way out of WWE?

Rusev, the former multi-time WWE United States Champion sent out a cryptic tweet via his Twitter handle today. The Bulgarian Brute teased leaving the wrestling promotion of Vince McMahon while replying to a fan on the micro-blogging site.

WWE released a lot of talented superstars including Tye Dillinger and Hideo Itami a few weeks ago, while underused superstars like Dean Ambrose, the Revival, and Mike Kanellis, have asked for their releases from the company as well.

Given that Rusev has indirectly hinted at his exit from the company, we may see his burial on WWE TV in the coming weeks. Currently, Rusev is involved in a tag team angle with the Japanese superstar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and they seem to be settling as the mid-card heels of the tag team division.

They were present on the latest edition of SmackDown Live where they came out after the match between the Bar and the team of Ricochet and Aleister Black and attacked the faces.

That Rusev is leaving the company is pure speculation, but here are the 3 reasons why the European superstar may seriously be thinking about his release.

#3 To switch to another profession

Anyone who follows Rusev on Twitter may know how funny this man is in real life
Anyone who follows Rusev on Twitter may know how funny this man is in real life

While Rusev may be the Bulgarian Brute on WWE TV, the European superstar is actually a very humorous person off TV. In case you do not know about Rusev's real-life nature, I would advise you to have a go through his tweets on Twitter.

The sense of humor The Bulgarian Brute has is just phenomenal, and he can easily switch from a wrestler to a comedian on the big screen. Who knows, Rusev may even perform in Hollywood movies in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Rusev
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
5 reasons why Rusev winning the US Championship was the right move
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why not reuniting Rusev Day was a great idea
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Rusev won the US Championship on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rusev reveals why he is extremely frustrated with the company 
RELATED STORY
5 Rusev Actions On SmackDown Live That Prove He Is A True "Bulgarian Brute"
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who will never be World Champion, and 2 that will never be again
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Kevin Owens should return to RAW and 3 reasons why he should come back to SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why WWE wants to push Kevin Owens as a babyface
RELATED STORY
3 Moments you may have missed on SmackDown Live this week (December 18, 2018)
RELATED STORY
3 Pros and 2 Cons of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev as a Tag Team in WWE Smackdown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us