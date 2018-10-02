Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why The Undertaker and Kane attacked Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
480   //    02 Oct 2018, 13:00 IST

Ch
Chokeslam!!

This week's Monday Night Raw was the final episode before the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down. The episode aired live from KeyArena, Seattle - Washington, where we saw the final build-up of the confirmed matches.

We saw many things on the show, but the main event segment between The Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X was the best thing that happened on the show. In the main event scene, Shawn Michaels came on and threatened Kane by saying that he will give a Sweet Chin Music to him.

After this, Kane made his appearance and attacked Michaels, after that The Undertaker also comes to provide a Chokeslam to Michaels. Now to save Michaels, Triple H comes to the ring and attacks The Undertaker. However, The Brothers of Destruction were able to dominate Michaels and Triple H.

A lot of WWE fans want to know why The Undertaker and Kane attacked Triple H and Shawn Michaels. This segment was scripted, but after taking a close look at this, we found 3 possible reasons for this happening.

#3 WWE wants to surprise the fans

Enter \
The Undertaker and Kane ambushed HHH and Michaels

A few months ago, it was announced that The Undertaker and Triple H will face each other for the last time ever in Melbourne, and since then The Undertaker has been looking stronger than Triple H.

With his promos, he has shown that he can still defeat The Game, and now with his assault, most fans believe that The Game is going to lose again.

Maybe the WWE is just trying to convince the fans that The Undertaker is going to win at Super Show-Down, or maybe they are planning to shock the world by doing the unexpected. Triple H's victory will definitely surprise many WWE fans as The Undertaker is currently favourite to win this match.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 D-Generation X The Undertaker Triple H Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Hey there.....
6 potential finishes for Triple H vs The Undertaker at...
RELATED STORY
3 Big Surprises That Could Happen at WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
Opinion: About the "LAST TIME EVER" match at WWE Super...
RELATED STORY
5 possible outcomes at WWE Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE can make Super Show-Down The best show of the...
RELATED STORY
5 bold predictions for WWE Super Show-Down in Australia
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Things that must happen before the...
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE could do with Shawn Michaels' return on RAW...
RELATED STORY
13 WWE Rumors that should come true
RELATED STORY
Triple H vs The Undertaker: Who should win at Super...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us