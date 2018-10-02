3 reasons why The Undertaker and Kane attacked Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Chokeslam!!

This week's Monday Night Raw was the final episode before the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down. The episode aired live from KeyArena, Seattle - Washington, where we saw the final build-up of the confirmed matches.

We saw many things on the show, but the main event segment between The Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X was the best thing that happened on the show. In the main event scene, Shawn Michaels came on and threatened Kane by saying that he will give a Sweet Chin Music to him.

After this, Kane made his appearance and attacked Michaels, after that The Undertaker also comes to provide a Chokeslam to Michaels. Now to save Michaels, Triple H comes to the ring and attacks The Undertaker. However, The Brothers of Destruction were able to dominate Michaels and Triple H.

A lot of WWE fans want to know why The Undertaker and Kane attacked Triple H and Shawn Michaels. This segment was scripted, but after taking a close look at this, we found 3 possible reasons for this happening.

#3 WWE wants to surprise the fans

The Undertaker and Kane ambushed HHH and Michaels

A few months ago, it was announced that The Undertaker and Triple H will face each other for the last time ever in Melbourne, and since then The Undertaker has been looking stronger than Triple H.

With his promos, he has shown that he can still defeat The Game, and now with his assault, most fans believe that The Game is going to lose again.

Maybe the WWE is just trying to convince the fans that The Undertaker is going to win at Super Show-Down, or maybe they are planning to shock the world by doing the unexpected. Triple H's victory will definitely surprise many WWE fans as The Undertaker is currently favourite to win this match.

