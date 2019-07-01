3 reasons why The Undertaker could face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2019

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns feuded heading into WrestleMania 33.

All eyes are on the Undertaker as the Deadman will team up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules 2019. The sudden return of the Undertaker was a shock to most of the WWE fans since he had an underwhelming match against Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Taker interrupted the 2-on-1 handicap match between Roman Reigns and the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. While Shane was preparing to perform a coast-to-coast on the Big Dog, the legendary gongs hit - followed by a brief blackout. When the lights came back, the Undertaker was on the ring and attacked both Shane and McIntyre.

While many fans are speculating on whom the Deadman will face at SummerSlam, the most obvious choice should be Roman Reigns. In this list, we will take a look at a few signs that WWE gave us hinting this matchup at SummerSlam 2019.

#3. A marquee matchup for the event

WWE lacked star power during the PPVs after WrestleMania 35 (except Super Showdown).

After WrestleMania 35, WWE had a handful of PPVs like Money in the Bank, Super Showdown, and Stomping Grounds. We will also get Extreme Rules this month. However, baring Super Showdown, most of the PPVs did not have any marquee matchups. Even though most of the PPVs were excellent, the lack of any real stars has hurt the attendance and rating for the events and the TV shows leading up to them.

However, a Roman Reigns vs the Undertaker match could bring some eyes back to the product since the Undertaker is still one of the biggest names in WWE. Pitting WWE's two huge superstars against each other will be beneficial for WWE's TV programming - at least in the short run.

