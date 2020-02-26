Why The Undertaker should not lose at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker is the most exceptional performer in the history of WrestleMania.

We are just six weeks away from WWE's biggest event of the year. WrestleMania 36 will take place on the 5th of April 2020 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. And as usual, when WrestleMania season comes around, there is always buzz about one man- The Undertaker. And, it's a rumor that 'The Phenom' will lace up the boots once again and step into the squared circle against AJ Styles this year.

The Undertaker is the most exceptional performer at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.' He has a distinguished record of 24-2 at WWE's showpiece event, including an unprecedented run of 21 consecutive victories, famously referred to as 'The Streak.' Legendary Superstars, including the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair have fallen in front of 'The DeadMan' at WrestleMania.

In this article, let us look at three reasons why The Undertaker should not lose at WrestleMania 36.

#3. Will reduce his aura significantly

Brock Lesnar defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 was a shocking moment.

One of the most shocking moments in WWE history was Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania Streak. It is a moment that still rankles with the fans today. It was the first time that The Undertaker appeared mortal. And, as if that was not enough, the WWE made 'The Phenom' take another loss at the hands of Roman Reigns three years later at WrestleMania 33.

It further reduced The Undertaker's image as an unstoppable mythical force. At this stage, The Undertaker cannot take a third loss. The WWE has already dented his aura by handing him two losses in 'his yard,' and another loss would further reduce the mystique that surrounds The Undertaker.

#2. Walk away from the business with his head held high

The Undertaker is a man who has given so much to the company for three decades.

The Undertaker is a man who has given so much to the business. In a career spanning three decades, 'The Phenom' has been the torchbearer of the WWE. He has fought with broken bones, torn ligaments have even braved concussions and given WWE fans memories that will last a lifetime.

The Undertaker will be 55 years old by the time WrestleMania 36 comes around, and he is not the same wrestler that he once was. Age has caught up with 'The Phenom,' and this might well turn out to be the farewell match for one of the greatest Superstars of all time. The Undertaker is a man who has always put the business before himself, and the WWE should allow him to walk away from the company with his head held high by allowing him to score a victory against AJ Styles at WrestleMania this year.

#1.A Quarter of a century of victories at WrestleMania

The Undertaker will achieve an unprecedented landmark if he triumphs this year at WrestleMania.

No Superstar has even competed twenty-five times at WrestleMania other than 'The Phenom.' The Undertaker has a colossal 24-2 record at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.' And, at WrestleMania 36 this year, WWE has a chance to create history at Tampa.

If The Undertaker triumphs this year at WWE's flagship event, it will enable him to complete a quarter of a century of victories at WrestleMania. Not only would this be a historic occasion for the WWE, but it will also allow them to honor a man who has been the face of the show for almost a quarter of a century. The WWE should allow 'The DeadMan' to beat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 this year and will enable him to achieve this unprecedented landmark.