3 reasons why The Undertaker vs AJ Styles is best for business

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

The legendary Undertaker made a shocking return at WWE Super ShowDown. The Phenom laid out AJ Styles with a chokeslam and won the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy in Saudi Arabia. With this, The Deadman has sent a strong signal to his rumored WrestleMania 36 opponent.

We are just weeks away from WWE’s biggest event of the year. WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5, 2020, in Tampa. As far as the Grandest Stage of Them All is concerned, no Superstar is a bigger attraction than The Undertaker. He has a staggering record at WrestleMania and could be making a landmark appearance at WrestleMania 36 this year.

We could have a cracker of a match if AJ Styles takes on The Undertaker. In this article, we look at three reasons why AJ Styles versus The Undertaker is best for business.

#3 AJ Styles can carry the match against The Phenom

The Undertaker has been the cornerstone of WWE for over a quarter of a century. He has done it all in the business and is in the twilight of his unprecedented career. The Deadman will be 55 years old by the time WrestleMania 36 takes place and is no longer the wrestler he once was.

This is where a high-flier like AJ Styles comes into the picture. Styles is just 42 years old and is more than a decade younger than The Undertaker. He can carry much of the match and make The Undertaker look good in the ring.

They can pull off a classic inside the squared circle, with Styles doing the bulk of the heavy lifting.

#2 A 'Phenomenal' way to end The Undertaker’s career

AJ Styles could retire the legendary Undertaker this year

For the last few years, talks of a farewell match for The Undertaker have been making the rounds. The Undertaker is also not in the best physical shape of his career, and might probably have one final match at WrestleMania 36 before walking into the sunset. If he does so, Styles is a very good opponent to retire The Phenom.

Styles is a veteran of pro wrestling and is a name big enough to take the honor of retiring The Undertaker. Also, he is in the best physical shape of his career and can make The Deadman look good in Tampa. This will ensure that The Phenom walks away from the business with his head held high.

#1 A huge boost to AJ Styles’ career

AJ Styles will gain a lot if he scores a victory over The Deadman

A win over The Undertaker at WrestleMania is still a huge honor that has evaded many legendary Superstars. In over a quarter of a century, only Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have managed to triumph over The Phenom at WrestleMania. If the WWE can put Styles over The Undertaker, it will be a huge boost to his career.

The Undertaker has absolutely nothing to lose at this stage of his career, whereas Styles will gain a lot if he scores a victory over The Deadman in his yard. Also, The Undertaker taking a loss will go on to symbolically prove that no Superstar is bigger than the business.

Styles versus The Undertaker promises to be a cracker of a contest that will indeed be best for business.