3 reasons why the WWE Universe is going to miss Roman Reigns

Reigns received a huge pop from the WWE Universe

In a rather heartbreaking start to this week's WWE Monday Night Raw, we witnessed Reigns surrendering his Universal Title. The reason was a shocking one too. Reigns is out to battle Leukemia once again, which had been in recession since 2008.

This was one of the most emotional speeches ever, and the WWE Universe was left teary-eyed. What is more disappointing is that Reigns was just starting to gather momentum, and everything about this came as a big shock to everyone.

Roman was supposed to face Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar in a triple threat for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. That was expected to be a cracker, considering the destruction these three men could cause.

Now that Reigns is no more the Universal Champion, Lesnar and Strowman will battle it out for the ultimate prize. On the positive side, Reigns received a huge pop from the WWE Universe when he said that he wasn't going to retire, but is coming back soon.

Reigns has taken an indefinite leave, and we all hope he is back soon. Reigns made his illness public to spread awareness for those suffering.

The WWE Universe is sure to miss Roman. Lets have a look at 3 reasons why.

#3 His exceptional in-ring performances

Roman's in-ring skills have grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years

This might be a matter of debate, but one has to accept that Reigns' matches are never boring. They are always interesting, and The Big Dog always gives his best, no matter what.

Roman's in-ring skills have grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years, and he is one of the safest wrestlers going around at the moment. Reigns is a versatile wrestler who can very well squash his opponents quickly or fight till he can.

WWE will certainly miss this, as not many wrestlers have this quality.

