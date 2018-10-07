3 reasons why Triple H vs The Undertaker was the best match of WWE Super Show-Down

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 673 // 07 Oct 2018, 09:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The moment of celebration

The most promoted match for the WWE Super Show-Down event was between Triple H and The Undertaker. A few weeks ago WWE announced that The Undertaker's brother, Kane and Triple H's best friend Shawn Michaels would be present during the match. This event was filled with many big matches such as Styles vs Samoa Joe, The Miz vs Daniel Bryan and The Shield vs Dogs of War.

The main event of the evening was between Triple H and The Undertaker. Many people are saying that this match didn't live up to the hype. However, there are many reasons why this match was the best match of this event. Let's take a look at three such reasons:

#1 Micheals finally got a strong reason to return to the ring

Shawn Micheals

A few weeks ago, we got to see a segment between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels on Raw, and since then it was expected that he will return soon to the ring. He fought his last match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in a Streak vs Career match. Micheals lost the match and retired from professional wrestling and hasn't fought a single match in the ring since then.

At Super Show-Down, The Undertaker and Kane attacked Shawn Michaels and Triple H, and now Micheals in-ring return is very close to happening. WWE's next big event is going to be in Saudi Arabia, named as the Crown Jewel. This would be a big event, and in such a situation, WWE will look for some popular wrestlers who would make this event special.

Fans will be pleased to see these four wrestlers fighting in the ring, and this is why the WWE is building a story for Micheals' in-ring return, and it seems like we will see the match between Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel.

1 / 3 NEXT