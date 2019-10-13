3 Reasons why Tyson Fury is the perfect opponent for Braun Strowman

Tyson Fury is set to clash with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel

On the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, WWE launched their biggest angle of 2019. The undisputed lineal heavyweight boxing champion of the world Tyson Fury was in attendance in the front row at the Staples Center. Many thought the sporting icon was just there to enjoy the show but instead, Fury got hands-on with the WWE Superstars.

After a comical showdown with Braun Strowman, the Monster Among Men proceed to fling Dolph Ziggler into Tyson, making him explode in fury (excuse the pun). The boxer would then try to jump over the barricade before being escorted out of the building.

This animosity between the two would spill over into an epic brawl on Monday Night Raw, a brawl that set the mainstream world on fire. Now all roads lead to Crown Jewel in a feud that’s absolutely perfect for Braun Strowman.

Here’s why Tyson Fury is the perfect opponent for Braun Strowman.

#3 Out of title picture

Braun Strowman has never been a world champion

At this stage, it’s pretty clear that the WWE higher-ups don’t see Braun Strowman as championship material, yet. The Monster Among Men has had ample opportunities to become Universal Champion but the company hasn’t pulled the gun on him. But that time is coming and this feud in the meantime gives Strowman a famous dance partner.

With Braun Strowman out of the title picture, WWE can focus on creating championship feuds between wrestlers they deem worthy of the title. Now, no one can complain that Strowman’s career is getting buried as he’ll be still be featured as a cornerstone of WWE programming with this Fury feud.

This feud would keep Strowman going until Crown Jewel, after that it’s Survivor Series time and then there's the Road to WrestleMania. The month of October has always been a notoriously poor month for pro wrestling, but this feud erases any fear of that.

