3 reasons why Vince McMahon could sign Conor McGregor to WWE and 2 reasons why he won't

Will the unthinkable happen?

In October of 2017, there were astonishing rumors that surrounded one of UFC's most popular athletes Conor McGregor possibly jumping ship to WWE.

Whilst the reports coerced us in believing that Conor could be making a solid appearance at WrestleMania, Dana White instantly shut the speculations down and revealed his interesting conversation with Vince McMahon.

One can't deny that McGregor has strong business acumen and the Irish fighter certainly understands how the world of sports entertainment works.

Conor took to Twitter today and announced his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts. In this age of information, the former UFC Featherweight Champion has used his reach to the maximum and left no stone unturned in diminishing the credibility of professional wrestling.

Despite the fact that Conor did ridicule the eminence of the entire WWE roster, he has never shied away from expressing his adulation for Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Since superstars like Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar jumped ship to Vince's billion dollar corporation and have been successful in elevating the company's stature, there's a genuine possibility that something could happen.

Furthermore and most importantly, Finn Balor's reaction to McGregor's tweet has raised many eyeballs. The first-ever Universal Champion's reply of - 'See you at 'Mania brother' has coerced the fans into believing that the retired MMA fighter could show up at WrestleMania 35.

With the Grandest Stage of Them All just days away, will Conor show up and take the wrestling world by storm just like Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar?

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the 3 reasons why Vince McMahon could sign Conor McGregor and 2 reasons why he won't.

#1 Why he could - Doing what is 'best for business'

Can Conor bring more money to the WWE?

A genuine reason why Vince McMahon has been attracted to superstars who gravitate tremendous mainstream attention and can make his company a million bucks.

With WWE always wanting to do what is best for business, bringing a superstar like him inside the squared circle would only lead to Vince making more money.

It's understandable that despite falling down to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his previous fight, Conor has remained one of the most popular stars on the entire planet.

His marketability as a superstar could gravitate some stellar viewership from all over the world. Considering that WWE has started to endorse the idea of being more business-minded than creatively clinical in their booking, Conor's signing could take the wrestling world by storm.

