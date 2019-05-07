3 possibilities why Vince McMahon introduced the Wild Card Rule

Vince McMahon on RAW

The RAW ratings were substandard last week, and Vince McMahon desperately needed to get things right this week. We saw some unforeseen surprises on RAW as the Chairman introduced a Wild Card Rule.

The company already announced that Roman Reigns would show up on RAW this week. However, Reigns was not the only superstar from the blue brand to show up on the red brand as Kofi Kinston, Daniel Bryan, Elias, and Lars Sullivan appeared from SmackDown Live.

Vince McMahon thinks that Wild Card Rule is a brilliant idea as three superstars of a particular brand can appear on the other brand. It will be interesting to see if it is a long-term plan of the chairman or it is a desperate move to boost the poor ratings.

Here we discuss three possible reasons why Vince McMahon introduced Wild Card Entry.

#3 The Brand split might end

Will the brand split end?

Vince McMahon's billion dollar company restarted the brand split in 2016 when the rosters of RAW and SmackDown Live got separated. Initially, top superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar got drafted to the red brand while AJ Styles, John Cena, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch got drafted to the blue brand. The fans were delighted to see separate superstars in separate brands.

The brand split was a huge success when the company introduced it in 2002. Both brands had similar stature with notable big names. However, WWE decided to merge two brands in 2011, but the blue brand got neglected for five years until the company decided to bring back the brand split three years ago.

The superstars become part of both brands if two brands merge. The Chairman could be planning a similar thing after the announcement of Wild Card Entry. Considering two superstars from SmackDown Live mainevented RAW this week, the ending of the brand split cannot be ruled out.

