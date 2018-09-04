3 Reasons Why Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker Must Happen At Wrestlemania 35

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 6.52K // 04 Sep 2018, 16:00 IST

Who will Rest In Peace?

This week on Raw we saw Shawn Michaels come out to the ring and sing praises for his friend and WWE COO Triple H about how he will take out The Deadman inside the ring during the Super Show-Down in Australia on 6th of October, 2018 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

His praises were cut short by the man himself who will be facing The Game at this super show-down, and he had some powerful words to say.

While The Undertaker gave a stern warning to Triple H, he also took a jive at Shawn Micheals and how he wouldn't mind fighting 'The Showstopper' at the shows of shows one more time.

While the intent of this promo was to build-up the match at WWE Super Show-Down between 'The Deadman' and 'The Game,' and make this advertised 'Last Time Ever' match something that fans would be enticed to see at MCG and WWE Network, it seems like WWE has given us a hint on what we may expect for the legend at his own yard, Wrestlemania.

Shawn denied fighting with Undertaker one more time as he stated he is officially retired but this is definitely not the time or the place to build things up for Wrestlemania, but come, Royal Rumble, we may see this promo take shape and become a reality.

Whether this was a hint or just a promo for the WWE Super Show-Down, I think this match must happen at Wrestlemania and here are my reasons why:

#3 Another Show-Stopping Performance

This performance isn't a boy toy!

We saw these two legends fight it out in the ring at Wrestlemania's 25th Anniversary and the build-up to the match was just amazing. If the same happens during 2019, we can see another amazing performance from these two legends at the shows of shows.

'The Showstopper' has no quit in him and neither does the 'The Deadman,' so mark my words that if they get inside the ring together, we will see something spectacular this time which would surpass their previous match.

