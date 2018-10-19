3 reasons why WWE could cancel Crown Jewel

No final decision has been made yet

The second WWE PPV in Saudi Arabia is just two weeks away, and at this moment it is still scheduled to go ahead. The event is of course in doubt due to political tension between the US and Saudi Arabia.

The WWE says they are currently monitoring the situation, and no final decision has been made yet. Here we will look at three factors that could ultimately force the WWE to opt out of the PPV in Saudi Arabia.

#3 Superstar unhappiness

Some WWE stars are reportedly uneasy about taking part in the event

Ahead of the first Saudi Arabia PPV, a number of female wrestlers expressed their disappointment at not being able to wrestle at the event. This time the unhappiness has reportedly spread to most of the locker room, and a lot of the wrestlers feel uneasy at having to perform in a country that has such serious accusations against it.

Some wrestlers such as Randy Orton have publicly backed the WWE, however the company must ask itself if it is worth upsetting a large amount of the roster in order to have a huge pay day.

#2 Potential to move the event location

The event is currently scheduled to take place at the King Saud University Stadium

A WWE pay-per-view is something that nearly every city in the world would welcome. A major PPV brings both attention and revenue to a city, and due to the current controversy surrounding Crown Jewel, this event in particular will get a huge amount of coverage.

The card itself promises some legendary match ups, so ticket sales should be strong despite the short notice. This solution would also give WWE the chance to pause their relationship with Saudi Arabia, rather than completely cancel it.

With the event just two weeks away, a decision needs to be made quickly, or we may see a delay, or a complete cancellation due to the resources required to plan the event.

