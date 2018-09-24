3 reasons why WWE Mixed Match Challenge hasn't lived up to the hype

Mix and Match just didn't match in Season 2

WWE launched the Mixed Match Challenge on 16th January 2018 with some talented teams, and the show became a raging success. With teams like Alexa Bliss-Braun Strowman and Awe-Ska becoming a great mix tag team, we expected a lot from the second season.

The first season had 12 episodes and ended on 3rd April 2018. The second season started last week on 18th September 2018, and we had hoped a lot from this season, but the results have been so shocking as well as the matches being so predictable that the show seems to be boring.

While these two reasons are good enough to evaluate the show and tell you why the second installment didn't work, I shall list down 3 reasons why the show didn't entice people like it did the first time:

#3 Too Many Injuries

Injuries doomed the show

The show had some of the best names in the business including Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss. 'The Legit Boss' and 'Five Feet of Fury' have been good on the mic and in the ring every time and that is why the WWE Universe was thrilled to see them compete during the second installment.

The WWE Universe was involved into the Bliss-Strowman love angle from the first season, and this season would have only blossomed it. The injuries put a halt to that storyline, and the fans that were excited to see how the company shall take this building romance ahead were left waiting or speculating. While Ember Moon joined Braun, there is nothing like a Goddess-Monster 'Love Is In The Air' story.

Sasha Banks, on the other hand, teamed with Finn Balor during last season and this season she was ready to dominate the mixed match challenge with 'The Dominator' Bobby Lashley. What shattered the story was Sasha's injury and now 'The Legit Boss' has been replaced by 6 time Women's Champion Mickie James.

The sudden change in female partners for two of the most dominating forces removed the anticipation between fans, and the second season has become obscure already.

