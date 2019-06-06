3 reasons why WWE NXT is better than the main shows

Shows of Shows

NXT was a platform for nurturing the up and coming talent by giving them some quality time on television. No one would have imagined that an afterthought show would rise to incomparable heights due to one man's vision.

Triple H spearheaded the division and made the show the talk of the wrestling community. The NXT Takeover show has become one of the most sought after show by the wrestling fans. If the performance of the wrestlers and the support of the WWE Universe is anything to go by, we all know that this show has got a special place.

There are wrestlers that have made it big on the main roster since rising to the occasion and switching places. Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, the list of superstars doing well on the main shows is endless. We all know that Hunter has really changed the landscape of professional wrestling, and these are three reasons why NXT is better than the main shows:

#3 More Action, Less Talk

Contrary to the main shows, NXT is focused on sheer action every step of the way. It is the effort put forth by the wrestlers on the show that makes them the preferred ones. Keith Lee, Bianca Belair or Mia Yim, you name the wrestler, and one thing would be sure, more action. The wrestlers have always performed their characters to perfection, and it is the effort put forth by them that makes the 1-hour on Wednesday Nights more entertaining.

The promos in the ring are crisp, and only elevate the story, as does the in-ring action. Even this week, the show only had two matches, and they were superb. The wrestlers delivered to perfection, and the fans were left wanting more. The shows in the following weeks will have more action, and that is definitely something which will witness more engagement from the WWE Universe.

