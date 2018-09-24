3 reasons why WWE should bring a 'The Undertaker' series on WWE Network

Taking Souls, and Digging Holes!

The Man, The Mystique, The Undertaker has been a part of the WWE for a long time now. The legendary superstar has been in some of the most grueling matches over the years with the most infamous Hell In A Cell match happening in 1998 where he threw his opponent Mick Foley from the top of the cell.

The move made Mick a legend in WWE and the world of professional wrestling while The Undertaker became a force to be reckoned with between those ropes. The 'Leader of the Dark Side' has always got a mystery added to his character which has been loved by his fans and WWE or Wrestling Journalists equally.

The wrestler has transitioned from one character over the years, and this change has been so seamless that you don't see a flaw during these transitions. From being 'The Demon of Death Valley' to 'American Badass,' and 'The Undertaker' today he has surpassed time and has been extremely creative with his work. The 'American Badass' gimmick was loved by the fans so much that the mere theme song would make everyone happy, and the gong does the same now.

With the WWE in the process of releasing multiple WWE Network Collections, and Mick Foley as well as WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon already getting their own collection, it is about time that the WWE release the same about this most loved character, and here are the reasons why:

#3 His Journey

One Man, Many Charatcers

The Deadman has lived many characters during his time in the WWE. He was a surprise entrant during Survivor Series 1990 as part of Ted Dibiase's team. He then transitioned into another character and another and has been living 'The Deadman' gimmick to perfection.

We all need to know about his journey and the conversations that happened backstage for the legendary wrestler.

