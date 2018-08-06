3 Reasons why WWE should hire Cris Cyborg right now

Current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey (left) has a legitimate beef with UFC Champion Cris Cyborg (right)

Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino is perhaps one of the most intimidating figures in the rich and storied history of Mixed Martial Arts.

Cristiane Justino, or as most in the combat sports world prefer to call her--"Cyborg"--truly is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Not only does Cyborg possess undeniably slick striking, but also some of the very best grappling in MMA today.

Fortunately for the WWE Universe and the professional wrestling community as a whole, Cyborg has time and again exhibited a rather healthy interest in dipping her toes into the waters of pro-wrestling and sports-entertainment. Cyborg has lately been quite vocal about her intentions of eventually signing with the WWE, particularly seeing that her longtime nemesis "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey officially debuted as a WWE Superstar earlier this year.

In fact, Cyborg took to her official Twitter account in order to reach out to WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss; offering her services as a training partner for Bliss, ahead of the latter's title defense against Rousey at SummerSlam.

Cyborg coming over to the WWE would be a huge acquisition for the company, and the following reasons serve to consolidate the fact that her signing would be a gift, not only to the WWE Universe, but professional wrestling as a whole. Read on to know more about this dominant MMA superstar's potential in WWE--

#3 Cris Cyborg knocks out the stereotype of the women's pro-wrestling champion

We, as humans, often fall prey to prejudice and ideas that seem to govern not only our personal lives but also our approach towards the professional sphere--be it in sports or entertainment.

Back in the old days, the women's pro-wrestling champion was generally regarded as little more than eye candy, and performers who dared to break away from that stereotype were treated as outcasts of sorts. In other words, the female professional wrestling champion was presented by promoters in any and every regional organization as someone who's not particularly great at wrestling, but rather gets by merely on her looks.

Nevertheless, with the TNA Knockouts Division leading the charge for women's wrestling in the 2000s, and the WWE Women's Evolution blossoming over the past few years, the aforementioned stereotype of a female pro-wrestling champion is steadily being erased.

Today's female performers such as Tessa Blanchard, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Io Shirai and Becky Lynch assert their strength as much as, if not more, than their looks. In other words, they prove that a female wrestler can be both strong and pretty at the same time.

Speaking of which, when it comes to asserting one's strength and dominance, seldom has a female combat sports athlete done it better than Cris Cyborg.

Signing Cyborg would most definitely boost the WWE Women's Division's credibility as regards breaking down old stereotypes.

