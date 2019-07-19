3 Reasons why WWE should make Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley happen and 2 reasons why they shouldn't

Brock Lesnar recently reclaimed the Universal Championship - a title he held on to for a record 504 days back before being dethroned by Roman Reigns at Summerslam, 2018. Fast track to Extreme Rules, 2019, Brock Lesnar successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract as he pinned a broken Seth Rollins to win the Universal title for the 3rd time in his career.

The Beast is back at the very top and it won’t be wrong to anticipate fresh rivalries for the champ once his beef with Seth Rollins is settled. Many names pop up when it comes to probable opponents for Brock Lesnar and one such name is of Bobby Lashley.

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley will certainly be a mouth-watering affair and there are a lot of reasons to support the aforementioned proposal. But WWE is the land of surprises and where some turn out to be utterly intriguing, the others often prove to be duds!

Here we list down 3 reasons why WWE should make Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley happen and 2 why they shouldn’t...

#1 Why they should: Battle of equals

Brock Lesnar is one of a kind superstar and its no secret that the Beast Incarnate possesses a dominant record in all his endeavours till date. Brock Lesnar embarked his WWE career back in 2002 and went on to conquer the locker room before departing to UFC.

The Beast returned to WWE in 2012 and has been associated with the company ever since.

Coming to Lashley, The Almighty has had a similar path as he took some time off WWE to try his luck in the world of mixed martial arts. He returned to the company in 2018 and has been finding his way since then.

When you look at these 2 men, one thing is for sure that these two monsters are at par with each other as far as brute strength is considered.

Ardent fans of the company weren't too happy with Brock Lesnar's matches as they turned out to be a one-sided affair but that won't be the case when The Beast Incarnate steps in the ring with Bobby Lashley.

One major reason why the avid fans keenly await this match is that both these phenomenal athletes are capable of delivering a close contest.

