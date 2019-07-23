3 Reasons why WWE should plan a Brock Lesnar- Randy Orton feud sometime in near future

Summerslam 2016

A year ago it was thought that Brock Lesnar will depart to UFC, but that isn't relevant anymore as the Beast Incarnate has since announced his retirement from UFC. That resulted in ardent fans of WWE embracing the idea of watching Brock Lesnar a lot more on the WWE network.

It's no secret that Vince McMahon is a big fan of the Beast Incarnate which is why Brock Lesnar enjoys an exclusive status within the company! The Beast is back and he successfully reclaimed the Universal Championship by pinning Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

But the Kingslayer earned his chance at redemption by winning the 10-man Battle Royal on Raw last week by eliminating Randy Orton last which now makes him the number 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

Randy Orton was quite impressive throughout the match which makes us wonder as to how fascinating a feud between him and Lesnar might turn out to be! Here we list 3 reasons why WWE Creative should plan Brock Lesnar vs Randy Orton in near future:

#3 Better the previous disappointing match-up between Lesnar and Orton

Brock Lesnar vs Randy Orton

It was in 2016 when WWE booked a dream clash between The Beast and The Apex Predator at Summerslam. The buildup to the match saw Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar take shots at each other which gave the fans a lot to talk about.

It was on August 21, 2016, when WWE enthusiasts got to witness Brock Lesnar vs Randy Orton for the very first time. The match was a highly anticipated one but it won't be wrong to say that it turned out to be a bit disappointing. Lesnar won by technical knockout in what was a very quick, bloody and controversial ending to the bout.

The WWE Universe was fuming at the events of this gigantic encounter simply because what was predicted to be an evenly contested affair, turned out to be very one-sided.

#2 A meaningful rivalry for Randy Orton

Randy Orton in action

It's been long since The Legend Killer was involved in the main event picture. His feuds with Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy and others were impressive, but a man of Randy Orton's stature deserves a lot more. His recent performance in the 10-man Battle Royal on Raw reminded the fans of his in-ring prowess and that he still has it all to succeed at the very top.

Randy Orton craves challenges and will relish the opportunity of having a go at Brock Lesnar - the man who left him bleeding a few years ago!

A rivalry with Brock Lesnar will make Randy Orton relevant again, something which will captivate the attention of avid fans of WWE.

