3 reasons why you should not miss WrestleMania 35

Batista will take on Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

The day is here. There are less than twelve hours for the Grandest Stage of Them All to kick things off in 2019. We will witness a jam-packed event with a total of sixteen mammoth matches - or even more if WWE decides to have a couple of impromptu matches for the sake of it. The Marquee matches for the event are as follows.

1. A Winner Takes All match between the RAW Women's champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Live Women's champion Charlotte Flair, and the winner of the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Becky Lynch;

2. The Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins;

3. The WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston;

4. A No Holds Barred match between former Evolution mates Triple H and Batista.

While the card looks solid, not many people are invested in the event. WWE did a rather unimpressive job at building the PPV - barring a few matches - prompting some fans to consider missing the show. However, we suggest that you do not miss WrestleMania 35 and in this list, we will take a look at a few reasons why.

#3. The historic headliner.

Women will headline WrestleMania for the first time.

Many WWE fans might be taken aback by the idea that the women are headling WrestleMania for the first time in WWE history. However, we need to realize that the women in this business have evolved from mere sidelined characters to main event-caliber performers.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are two of the best women wrestlers in history and are even better than some of their male counterparts. Ronda Rousey is a legitimate draw and can potentially gain the product more eyeballs.

The point is: having three women who have proved that they deserve to be on the top of the food chain close out WrestleMania is not a bad idea - especially considering the matches that have headlined the Show of Shows in the last few years.

