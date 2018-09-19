3 Reasons why WWE won't Purchase Impact Wrestling

Rumors are claiming the WWE could purchase Impact

According to reports, Impact Wrestling officials recently met with top WWE figures. They reportedly met at the WWE Headquarters to discuss wrestling related matters. This has once again led to rumors that America's number two company is about to sell it's assets to the WWE.

Impact Wrestling has faced constant speculation about impending doom over its 16-year existence. This new report is likely to be no different as the meeting was most likely about further working agreements. We have of course recently seen TNA footage used on WWE DVD releases with wrestlers such as the Hardy's and AJ Styles. If you still aren't convinced, here are three reasons why Impact Wrestling will not find itself in the hands of Vince McMahon.

#3 Anthem Won't Sell

The company has repeatedly stated the company is not for sale

Since acquiring the company, Anthem Sports has faced a series of reports claiming they want to sell the company. Anthem has always denied these claims, and insist that they are in the wrestling business for the long term. The financial situation at the company finally seems to be improving, so you have to ask why Anthem would sell at this point. The company has started charging for tickets, launched it's own streaming service and have released their largest earners, such as Alberto El Patron. Don't expect Anthem to sell the company just as things are vastly improving.

