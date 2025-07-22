3 Reasons why WWE broke up A-Town Down Under 

This week’s episode of WWE RAW marked the end of A-Town Down Under. The former WWE Tag Team Champions were on the verge of breaking up and turning on each other for over a year. However, the split of the team was quite abrupt, as it didn’t happen through any promo or feud from either Grayson Waller or Austin Theory. Below are three reasons why the company broke up the tag team.#3. Austin Theory is injured right nowThis week on Monday Night RAW, Grayson Waller approached The New Day to announce that Austin Theory was out with an injury. While the Aussie didn’t specify the nature or extent of his tag team partner’s injury, he noted that the A-Town Down Under was done for now.He even said that now that the 240-pound dead weight was off his back, he was free to join Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods's faction. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory hadn’t been receiving a lot of minutes on active programming. They last wrestled as a team on the March 24, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, where they were defeated by The Usos.Theory's last in-ring encounter saw him go against El Grande Americano on July 14 in a Main Event taping, where he lost. This could likely be the match where he sustained the injury. Since Waller has been given a separate direction now, it is possible that Theory may be sidelined for a long time.#2. WWE may have given up on A-Town Down Under as a tag teamA-Town Down Under got things moving after winning the WWE Tag Team Championship. While receiving the new revamped belts, they trash-talked Triple H and received some boos from the crowd. The Waller Effect show also gave the duo a lot of minutes on active programming where they dissed top stars or got thrashed by them.But after the duo lost the tag team titles to DIY, their small midcard push came to a halt. A lot of back and forth was shown, where Waller was using Theory, and he was slowly realizing it. A-Town was also seen being the villain against his teammate a few times. However, the split didn’t get an official storyline, suggesting that WWE may have completely given up on A-Town Down Under.#1. WWE doesn’t wish to turn either star into a babyfaceDespite having limited TV time, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller naturally drew a lot of heat. Even in segments where they were simply beaten down, like Theory getting punched by multi-time boxing world champ Terence Crawford, the WWE Universe loved every moment. Therefore, the duo was able to deliver a convincing heel promo without involving a babyface superstar from the roster.Splitting the tag team meant turning one of them, most likely A-Town, into a babyface. However, by breaking the tag team without an official storyline, both stars are preserved as heels. While the former United States Champ can still make a return as a babyface, it won’t be mandatory for him to play the good guy.It would be interesting to see when Theory returns from his injury and whether Waller will join The New Day.