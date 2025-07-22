3 Reasons why WWE broke up A-Town Down Under 

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 04:17 GMT
Grayson Waller (left) and Austin Theory (right) [Image Credits: WWE
Grayson Waller (left) and Austin Theory (right) [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

This week’s episode of WWE RAW marked the end of A-Town Down Under. The former WWE Tag Team Champions were on the verge of breaking up and turning on each other for over a year. However, the split of the team was quite abrupt, as it didn’t happen through any promo or feud from either Grayson Waller or Austin Theory.

Below are three reasons why the company broke up the tag team.

#3. Austin Theory is injured right now

This week on Monday Night RAW, Grayson Waller approached The New Day to announce that Austin Theory was out with an injury. While the Aussie didn’t specify the nature or extent of his tag team partner’s injury, he noted that the A-Town Down Under was done for now.

He even said that now that the 240-pound dead weight was off his back, he was free to join Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods's faction. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory hadn’t been receiving a lot of minutes on active programming. They last wrestled as a team on the March 24, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, where they were defeated by The Usos.

Theory's last in-ring encounter saw him go against El Grande Americano on July 14 in a Main Event taping, where he lost. This could likely be the match where he sustained the injury. Since Waller has been given a separate direction now, it is possible that Theory may be sidelined for a long time.

#2. WWE may have given up on A-Town Down Under as a tag team

A-Town Down Under got things moving after winning the WWE Tag Team Championship. While receiving the new revamped belts, they trash-talked Triple H and received some boos from the crowd. The Waller Effect show also gave the duo a lot of minutes on active programming where they dissed top stars or got thrashed by them.

But after the duo lost the tag team titles to DIY, their small midcard push came to a halt. A lot of back and forth was shown, where Waller was using Theory, and he was slowly realizing it. A-Town was also seen being the villain against his teammate a few times. However, the split didn’t get an official storyline, suggesting that WWE may have completely given up on A-Town Down Under.

#1. WWE doesn’t wish to turn either star into a babyface

Despite having limited TV time, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller naturally drew a lot of heat. Even in segments where they were simply beaten down, like Theory getting punched by multi-time boxing world champ Terence Crawford, the WWE Universe loved every moment. Therefore, the duo was able to deliver a convincing heel promo without involving a babyface superstar from the roster.

Splitting the tag team meant turning one of them, most likely A-Town, into a babyface. However, by breaking the tag team without an official storyline, both stars are preserved as heels. While the former United States Champ can still make a return as a babyface, it won’t be mandatory for him to play the good guy.

It would be interesting to see when Theory returns from his injury and whether Waller will join The New Day.

About the author
Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

