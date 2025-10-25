3 Reasons why WWE didn’t put the United States Title on Aleister Black

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Aleister Black answered Ilja Dragunov's United States Championship open challenge. The former AEW star pushed Ilja to the limit but was unable to become the new champion.The victory of The Mad Dragon was indeed a great thing for his title reign, but in this article, we will be looking at three reasons why WWE didn't put the US Title on Aleister Black.#3. Ilja Dragunov just won the titleFaysalTheGoat⚡️ @GoatedFaysalLINKDAMIAN PRIEST IS HERE!!! AND THANKS TO HIM ILJA DRAGUNOV RETAINS THE US TITLE AGAINST ALEISTER BLACK🔥🔥🔥 #WWE #SmackDownLast week on SmackDown, Ilja made his return to the Stamford-based promotion and accepted Sami Zayn's open challenge for the US Title. After interference from Solo Sikoa, Dragunov dethroned Zayn and became the new champion.With The Mad Dragon having just won the title last week, he's unlikely to lose it anytime soon. This could be why WWE decided not to put the mid-card title on Aleister Black on SmackDown. If Dragunov's title reign has already lasted for a significant number of days, Black's chances of becoming the new champion might be higher.#2. Unfinished business with Damian PriestIt's crucial to note that Black lost after Damian Priest distracted him during the match. Aleister Black and The Archer of Infamy are involved in a heated storyline on the blue brand. This unfinished business with the former Judgment Day member contributes to why Black was unable to secure victory over Dragunov. With this development, WWE has elevated the feud to new heights as Damian cost him a title match.It also serves as a great revenge for Priest after what Zelina Vega did to her in the previous episode of SmackDown.#1. Aleister Black doesn't need the WWE title right nowFADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKALEISTER BLACK NEW ENTRANCE WITH HIS WIFE ZELENA VEGA IS THE COLDEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN MAN🔥 #SmackdownAleister Black recently made his comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment. Since his return, the Triple H creative team has strongly booked him on the blue brand.They are seemingly rebuilding him after poorly booking him in his previous run. Additionally, with the current feud with Priest, it seems that the ex-AEW star doesn't need any title right now. Instead, the Stamford-based promotion should book Black in non-title feuds on the Friday Night Show. After giving him significant momentum on his side, WWE should put him in a title feud and crown him as the new champion.So, these three could be the potential reasons why Black failed to emerge as the new US Champion on SmackDown.