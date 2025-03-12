3 Reasons why WWE should keep the Wyatt Sicks off TV until WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and the match card is shaping up at a rapid pace. Some matches have already been made official for the show, and the excitement for the Grandest Stage of Them All is already at an all-time high. Other matches are yet to be made official, with the rivalries shaping up in the best way possible.

While singles matches and storylines have already kept the WWE Universe engaged, the tag team story is still being built on SmackDown. Potentially, a ladder match involving multiple tag teams could end up stealing the spotlight at the Show of Shows.

Though numerous names are already advertised for WrestleMania, The Wyatt Sicks' appearance is still uncertain. The faction has not been seen on WWE TV since December last year, and a potential injury has kept them off television over the past few weeks.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, it is still a question of whether the faction will make their return before the big event. Let's check out a few reasons why the Wyatt Sicks should be kept off TV ahead of WrestleMania.

#3. WWE could use them on RAW after WrestleMania

WWE has featured some massive returns on RAW after WrestleMania over the years, and not many big names could make their comeback on this year's show. To cater to the anticipation of surprise returns, WWE could bring back The Wyatt Sicks to make headlines around the world.

Further, this could help the faction enter a new feud and keep the WWE Universe engaged in their story following the Show of Shows.

#2. The WrestleMania card is almost set

While only a few matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 41 thus far, other storylines are already all set to hype up the excitement for the show. With the match card shaping up, adding a big faction at the last minute could end up affecting everything else negatively.

The Wyatt Sicks are yet to return to the company, and their next feud has not been teased yet. Adding them at the last minute would force the company to make some changes to other matches and storylines, which could leave the fans frustrated.

#1. There's no time left for them to build a WrestleMania feud following return

The Wyatt Sicks feuded with the Final Testament back in December before moving to SmackDown. Since then, the faction has not yet made an appearance on TV, and returning now wouldn't be a very good idea.

With WrestleMania just a few days away, it won't be easy for the faction to make a comeback and build a WrestleMania caliber feud. Plus, with SmackDown not having a big faction that could potentially feud with the Wyatt Sicks, it would be a good decision to keep them off TV until the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Time will tell what Triple H has in store for the faction following their return.

