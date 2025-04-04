3 Reasons why WWE has been keeping Becky Lynch off TV

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch signed a new deal with the company before the year started. Despite this, The Man has yet to make a television appearance, and we are days away from WrestleMania 41.

This article examines three possible reasons why the Stamford-based promotion is keeping the seven-time Women’s Champion on hold right now.

#3. WWE could be planning to bring Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL in a losing effort. She won the title when Mami relinquished the gold and went on an injury hiatus, losing it to Liv Morgan at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring. Her last match came two days later, where she failed to reclaim the belt from The Miracle Kid in a Steel Cage Match in May 2024.

Lynch became a free agent in June and reportedly signed back with WWE ahead of RAW’s Netflix debut. However, she was neither featured on the premiere episode of the red brand on the streaming platform nor brought back in the Royal Rumble.

Thus, the company may not want to include her in any of the ongoing WrestleMania 41 storylines. Hence, there is a chance that The Man could return to television following the Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

#2. Becky Lynch’s schedule may be clogged up with external projects

Becky Lynch has been keeping herself busy with several acting roles outside of WWE. She is working in the TV series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and has also been cast in a supporting role in an upcoming Netflix movie called Happy Gilmore 2.

Thus, the Irishwoman may not have been able to clear her schedule for the Stamford-based promotion to get consistently featured in a storyline. Thus, WWE may still be working with The Man to get some dates fixed so that she can return as soon as possible.

#1. Becky Lynch can’t be pushed to a lower spot on the card

Becky Lynch is known as one of WWE’s Four Horsewomen, alongside Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley. The Man is a top star and has almost always competed for the Women’s Championship, already winning it seven times in 11 years. She was also the first woman to hold both the RAW and the SmackDown Women’s Championships together.

Right now, The Queen is going to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41, with Nia Jax waiting in line. At the same time, IYO SKY could be defending the Women’s World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in Las Vegas.

Thus, the top card seems to be saturated right now. The Man is too big of a star to push lower on the card, and thus, WWE could be biding its time to bring her back when the dust settles after The Showcase of the Immortals. It would be interesting to see when the Irishwoman comes back and if she can win the Women’s Championship for the eighth time when she returns.

