3 reasons why WWE Legend must manage SmackDown faction 

On WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline is the most dominant faction. As a matter of fact, it can be argued that the Samoan stable is one of the most successful groups in WWE history. While the faction has several superstars that elevate it greatly, another reason behind their success is the wonderful manager they have in Paul Heyman.

Similarly, if other factions on SmackDown want to replicate the success of The Bloodline or want to go further than that, they could use the help of a manager. One such faction is The Pride, which consists of Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and B-Fab.

While many managers and superstars would line up to manage The Pride, the faction must look to bring back WWE Legend Mark Henry to manage them. In this article, we will look at why Henry must manage The Pride.

#3. Mark Henry can make The Pride a household name on SmackDown and in WWE

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have been together on SmackDown for a long time now. However, it can be argued that the faction has not achieved the level of popularity they desire. This could be a major cause for concern.

The one man who can solve this problem is Mark Henry. Not only is Henry an experienced WWE Superstar, but he also has the experience of being in top factions like The Nation of Domination. Hence, Henry could help build up The Pride on SmackDown.

#2. To relieve Bobby Lashley from pressure

Bobby Lashley is currently out due to an ankle injury he suffered in training, but he's still the one in charge of The Pride. However, being the man responsible for managing the faction seems to be taking a toll on his career. This is where Lashley could use Mark Henry.

By bringing Henry in as a manager for The Pride, Lashley will be able to focus on wrestling. This would put him in a good spot to potentially win the United States Championship or even the Undisputed WWE Championship at some point.

#1. To have a faction that can stand up to The Bloodline

As mentioned earlier, The Bloodline is the most dominant faction on SmackDown. Under Roman Reigns or Solo Sikoa, the faction seems unbeatable at times. It can also be said that due to The Bloodline, other factions might be overshadowed on the blue brand.

In such a scenario, WWE will have to work on building another dominant group. By bringing Mark Henry in, the World's Strongest Man will be able to carry out the above-mentioned duties, which would make The Pride one of the most feared factions on the Friday night show.

