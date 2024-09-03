3 reasons why WWE likely released Odyssey Jones

It feels like it was just yesterday that Odyssey Jones made his main roster debut. Defending The New Day from The Final Testament, Jones actually made a huge impact, debuting on RAW a few weeks ago. But, just weeks after making a colossal impression, he has been released by WWE.

The news about Odyssey Jones' release broke a few hours ago to the surprise of many. Having been heavily pushed in a storyline that involved The New Day, many expected Jones to be the next big thing on the main roster. A superstar, who could pound-for-pound rival the likes of Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman among others.

But, at this point, there is no reason to dwell on the past. As things stand, Odyssey Jones is no longer a member of the WWE roster. So, let's take a look at three reasons why the Stamford-based promotion decided to release him.

#3. It's a simple case of his contract expiring and renewal terms not being reached

Perhaps the most obvious and rather boring reason has to do with Odyssey Jones' contract. While there is no concrete report regarding the details of his WWE contract, one of the more likely scenarios that has led to his release is simply that it has expired. It's nothing new in the wrestling industry and has happened plenty of times before.

Looking across the roster, Chad Gable is a perfect example. The leader of American Made was performing without a contract for a while but renewed his partnership with WWE as soon as possible. In the case of Jones, perhaps WWE was unable to reach an agreement with him or his team, and rather than make a fuss about it, all parties involved have decided to part ways.

#2. Something may have happened behind the scenes

Another scenario, that often happens in this business has to do with what happens behind the scenes. While Odyssey Jones may have been dancing and living it up with The New Day in the squared circle, it might have been a completely different story backstage. Honestly, there really is no telling how things were between Jones and WWE officials.

Of course, with such reasons being listed, it's important to note that this is just speculation. There is no report or proof suggesting that the 30-year-old had backstage issues. Given the timing of his release and that it quite frankly came out of nowhere, it remains a possibility.

#1. Xavier Woods pulled some strings to get Odyssey Jones released

Now, this last reason is strictly to do with what was the existing storyline and kayfabe. As everyone knows by now, Odyssey Jones was involved in what seemed to be a potentially huge storyline with The New Day. Now, while Kofi Kingston was all for partnering with the giant, Xavier Woods was not happy with his presence. With that in mind, perhaps Woods pulled some strings behind the scenes to get him released.

Granted, Woods has gone on record to claim he has nothing to do with the situation. But, maybe that is all a part of the master plan. Having used his influence as one-half of one of the most decorated tag teams of all time to get rid of Jones, Woods will be feeling chuffed. That is until Jones returns a while from now to confront him about his actions, thickening the plot.

That said, and as was mentioned earlier, there really is no telling why Jones was released. We will just have to wait and see what the reason is, if and when WWE releases an official statement.

