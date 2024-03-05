3 Reasons why WWE must add Liv Morgan to Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40

We are just a few weeks away from WrestleMania 40. This year's Grandest Stage of Them All has several significant match cards announced for the show, which includes names like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, etc.

Talking about the WWE Women's World Championship, Rhea Ripley is also set to put her title on the line when she will clash against Becky Lynch in a title bout. The Man earned her WrestleMania spot by securing a triumph in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

However, since then, fans witnessed a change in the behavior of Liv Morgan, especially when she was involved in a segment with Lynch. Even this led to many fans believing that Morgan might be added to this high-profile title match and make it a triple-threat showdown.

With that said, let's discuss three reasons why Liv Morgan must added to the Ripley vs. Lynch 'Mania showdown.

#3. Liv Morgan already has a great history with Rhea Ripley

One of the major reasons why the company must add the 29-year-old star to the Women's World title match is that she already has a great history with the Judgment Day member. For those who might not know, back in 2022, Mami turned into a villainous character by attacking Morgan during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

So, the addition of Liv Morgan in this title match will allow the former Women's World Champion to get redemption for the actions of The Eradicator.

#2. To make the WrestleMania 40 match unpredictable

A match between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley will indeed be a WrestleMania-worthy showdown, but the inclusion of Liv Morgan will make the conclusion of this clash more unpredictable.

In triple-threat matches, the champion can even lose the title without getting pinned. So this opens up the possibility of Liv or Becky winning those titles by pinning each other.

Also, this scenario will help the Stamford-based promotion to crown a new Women's World Champion without Rhea getting pinned.

#1. Fans wanted Liv Morgan to get added to WrestleMania 40 match card

Similar to the #WeWantCody trend, the fans of Liv Morgan also started trending #WeWantLiv on social media platforms, which shows that fans wanted the young female star to get added to this title bout.

Moreover, in the era of Triple H, The Game usually makes those moves that the WWE Universe wanted. One of the prime examples of this is Cody Rhodes getting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 despite the active presence of The Rock.

So with We Want Liv trending, the Stamford-based promotion must add the 29-year-old star to the women's title match at WrestleMania 40.

