3 reasons why WWE must book Nia Jax to defend her title at Bash in Berlin 

Nia Jax is yet to find a place for herself on the upcoming Bash in Berlin card. As of now, WWE CCO and Creative Head Triple H has booked four matches for the PLE in Germany. However, since The Game usually books five matches for such PLEs, one can expect to see him make an addition.

If and when the WWE CCO decides to go that route, he must ensure Nia Jax is the one defending her WWE Women's Championship at Bash in Berlin. While many superstars make a good case to compete in the capital of Germany, we will look at why Jax must be on the card.

#3. Nia Jax can fill up a major gap on the Bash in Berlin card

At Bash in Berlin, the only women who will be in action are Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. However, these two women will team up with Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team match. This means there won't be a women's singles match or even a women's tag team match.

This gap that's created on the card can be filled by booking Nia Jax to defend the WWE Women's Championship. Jax can defend her title against someone like Michin, and the contest could potentially serve as a good opening match.

#2. Defending the title will make her look like a formidable champion

While beating a champion like Bayley to win the WWE Women's Championship was already impressive, Nia Jax can further cement her WWE legacy by defending the title. After all, many say a champion can truly be considered a champion when they defend their belt.

Also, by defending her belt and becoming more formidable as a champion, Jax will be doing a favor to anyone who will be winning the belt from her in the near future. Because winning the belt from a formidable champion will always raise the stock of a superstar.

#1. Opens the possibility for a cash-in

If Nia Jax is booked to defend the WWE Women's Championship at Bash in Berlin, then this potential match will open up the possibility of Tiffany Stratton cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Previously, the WWE Universe saw a failed cash-in attempt from Stratton at SummerSlam 2024.

However, this time around, the promotion could book her for a successful cash-in, which would surprise a lot of people. This way, the promotion will only add to the excitement around the event. It will be interesting to see if Jax is booked for a match at the PLE in Germany on tonight's SmackDown.

