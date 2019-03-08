3 reasons WWE need to let Brock Lesnar go after WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe 08 Mar 2019, 18:23 IST

It's time to let Lesnar go

When Brock Lesnar made his shocking comeback to the squared circle the night after WrestleMania 28, fans couldn't believe their eyes.

The sea of fans roared in unison as Brock F5'ed John Cena in the middle of the ring. Fans were expecting the Brock Lesnar of the Ruthless Aggression Era to wow them again.

Brock had different plans though.

He had become a megastar outside the WWE, winning the UFC Championship and the NJPW Championship on several occasions. Lesnar wasn't expecting to be treated like any other wrestler in the locker room.

Let's take a look at why Brock's return has run its course and why WWE needs to get rid of him after Mania.

#3 Brock doesn't care about the business

WWE incorporated Brock's attitude into a storyline

There was a time when Brock Lesnar was the next big thing in the WWE. The company made him into the biggest star of the early 21st century, and he capitalized on this popularity after he left the business.

When he returned back to the WWE, Brock made it clear he was there to make money. He threw the WWE Universal title on McMahon after Mania last year, a visual that's said to be part of the storyline. The story didn't go anywhere, and people still suspect that it was as real as it could get.

Brock's attitude was played into TV when he was shown reading a magazine and disinterested with coming out to the fans. Brock doesn't mingle much with other wrestlers and keeps to himself, which is completely okay, but he went a tad bit too far at SummerSlam 2016.

The main event of Lesnar vs Orton had to be stopped after Brock left Orton a bloody mess in the middle of the ring. Although this was pre-planned, Brock didn't pull any punches and did his best to hurt Orton as much as he could.

It was rumored that Lesnar didn't like the jab Orton took at him on an episode of SmackDown before the PPV, claiming that The Beast took steroids for his latest match in UFC. This eventually turned out to be true.

