3 Reasons WWE needs to bring back Matt Cardona after 5 years

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona) left WWE five years ago in 2020, following budget cuts during the pandemic era, ending his 15-year-long stint with the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

However, Ryder took his release from WWE as an opportunity to explore different flavors in his professional wrestling career, enjoying an impressive run in the indie wrestling scene. He made a name for himself, becoming one of the hottest prospects on indie circuits under the stage name Matt Cardona. Tracking his success, he was named “Indy God.”

His wife, Chelsea Green, who was also previously released by World Wrestling Entertainment and was re-signed to the company in 2023, has secured a top position since her return. Amid Green’s success, many fans are calling for Matt Cardona to return.

Ad

Trending

However, in a recent interview, the former IC Champion revealed that he reached out to the company, but they had no offer for him, and he is still working on himself.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In this article, we will look at three reasons why the Stamford-based promotion needs to sign Zack Ryder.

#3. Matt Cardona’s massive fan following

Matt Cardona has been a fan favorite since his WWE days. Moreover, his popularity rose more when he exerted his influence on the indie wrestling circuits.

The former Intercontinental Champion’s return to the Stamford-based promotion could be massive. Cardona could attract a large audience, as he has an extensive fan base.

Ad

Additionally, the Indy God possesses great mic skills in addition to exceptional professional wrestling abilities. He could be an excellent acquisition for the company.

#2. WWE needs some fresh faces

WWE’s programming has lately been constantly under criticism from many, and experts believe that, despite having had many incredible years, the show now feels repetitive, with similar faces being booked in redundant storylines.

The Stamford-based promotion urgently needs new faces, and the creative team has been working in its own way as several stars, from Aleister Black to Rusev, have re-signed with the company.

Ad

Matt Cardona could be another spectacular addition that could kick-start his mid-card stint and rise to popularity.

#1. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green could form an alliance

Chelsea Green has been on a downward spiral for a few weeks. She lost her Women’s United States Championship last month to Zelina Vega, and since then, she has been riding on a losing streak, with the most recent loss coming at the latest episode of SmackDown.

Ad

Alexa Bliss pinned the Hot Mess in the 2025 Money in the Bank qualifier after she connected Sister Abigail on the latter.

Green’s Secret Hervice has weakened, and the former Women’s US Champion needs a new recruit for her group. Who could be better than her husband, Matt Cardona?

The Indy God teaming up with Chelsea Green would be a massive pairing. With their experience working together in the indies, Triple H-led creatives could capitalize on the power couple and recreate the magic in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More