3 reasons WWE needs to bring Omos back

Former WWE Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner Omos has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion for almost a year. He was last seen competing at last year's Andre Battle Royal.
Omos was getting an enormous push a couple of years back and used to appear on every weekly show. He also faced notable WWE names, including AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar. However, things went down for him under Triple H’s regime, as he was cut from programming, barely booked in gimmick bouts, and was taken off television at one point.
Following his WWE hiatus, The Nigerian Giant enjoyed a short stint at Pro Wrestling Noah, as it is in collaboration with the Stamford-based promotion. Omos also won the GHC Tag Team Championship before relinquishing it in January, to draw his potential return to WWE. However, his comeback has not reached fruition as of now.
In this listicle, we look at three reasons why WWE needs to bring back Omos on television:
#3. WWE lacks heel superstars
WWE has been in its golden period in recent years. The Stamford-based promotion has seen massive success from topping the ratings, social media numbers, all-time high merch and ticket sales, and more.
However, lately, many feel WWE is dipping once again with major superstars out of their original roles, Roman Reigns still only appearing on a part-time basis, flaws in Cena’s heel turn, Cody Rhodes losing the title, and more.
The Stamford-based promotion desperately needs a monstrous heel superstar who could make their presence felt every week. Former Tag Team Champion possesses every aspect to fit the place. If booked wisely, the Nigerian Giant could be the next big heel in the company.
#2. Need new faces on television, Omos could fill in
WWE’s program feels repetitive with similar faces being booked in major storylines repeatedly. Fans need new faces on television so things keep getting interesting rather than feeling redundant.
Omos’s return to the Stamford-based promotion may provide a new direction for the ongoing feuds; he could team up with New Day, Seth Rollins' heel alliance, or John Cena. His return to television would open doors for new and fresh programming.
#1. Stale Tag Team division
The tag team division has been struggling lately with similar faces being booked in title pictures with no storylines. Additionally, many felt that WWE had derailed the New Day’s heel turn, which could have done wonders if given proper time on television.
Therefore, to fix its stale tag team division, especially on Monday Night RAW, WWE could bring back Omos and book with New Day as the newest member, replacing Big E This would help the former RAW Tag Team Champion establish himself as an upcoming heel star and revive interest in the tag division.