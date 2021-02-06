3 reasons why WWE needs Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 37 and 2 reasons they don't

Brock Lesnar has spent countless years atop WWE as their main Champion and has drawn the attention from fans everywhere in the process.

The former UFC fighter has even been in the main event of several WrestleMania shows and had a part in creating many names for the future of the company.

However, it doesn't seem like Brock Lesnar has much interest in coming back, which begs the question of whether WWE needs him or not. While one would think that the company absolutely needs Lesnar due to his wide recognition alone, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

With another WrestleMania season kicking into high gear, here are three reasons why WWE needs Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania and two reasons they don't. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and tell us if you think a comeback from Brock Lesnar is best for business or not.

#1 Why WWE needs Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 37 - Brock Lesnar's mainstream star power is quite profitable

Brock Lesnar is a cross-promotional Superstar

WWE relies on Brock Lesnar during WrestleMania season for a reason, and that is the fact that he is a mainstream draw. He has fought in UFC for years, won the championship along the way, and took part in some of the biggest bouts in history. If nothing else, that is a level of publicity and legitimacy that WWE can't afford to lose.

Sure, WWE would probably be much better off, in the long run, to build new Superstars in Lesnar's absence. But catering to the mainstream public is WWE's most common trait during WrestleMania. Lesnar is just one of those Superstars that capture headlines for the company in a way that no one else really can.

In the end, Lesnar is a juggernaut in terms of generating interest, and that is what WWE needs right now. Whether WWE decides that bringing back The Beast Incarnate is worth it or not remains to be seen, and will depend on how much they want the mainstream attention. But it really does feel like they need Lesnar's services for WrestleMania 37.