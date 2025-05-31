3 Reasons why WWE omitted Karrion Kross from Money in the Bank qualifiers

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has made several appearances on active programming in the last few weeks. While he has been active on social media, commenting on the weekly shows and other stars' social media posts, he hasn't been seen much on WWE TV. However, the star has seen a surge in support from the WWE Universe following WrestleMania 41.

Despite this, The Herald of Doomsday didn’t get a spot in the qualifiers of the Money in the Bank ladder match, and here are three reasons why it happened.

#3. Money in the Bank ladder match and Karrion Kross don’t blend well

Karrion Kross’ gimmick is that of a menacing heelmaker. The Herald of Doomsday often gets into the heads of the babyfaces and convinces them to give in to their dark sides and turn heel. He successfully achieved this with The Miz and Xavier Woods, who also turned Kofi Kingston into a heel. Kross also took responsibility for the heel turn of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

Thus, the former leader of The Final Testament has a style that is more promo-heavy with a few matches in between that further his agenda. Since he is currently targeting AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, a Money in the Bank ladder match wouldn’t have been up his alley or blended with his style.

#2. Triple H isn’t high on Karrion Kross

Despite Kross’s good character work, Triple H and his creative team aren’t giving him an equivalent push. The former two-time NXT Champion gets limited appearances that are short and seldom extend past the five-minute mark. Moreover, his stable, The Final Testament, was disbanded earlier this year when the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were released from WWE.

This happened despite the faction doing well and even securing victories against The Wyatt Sicks in a great feud on WWE RAW. This clearly indicates that the creative team doesn’t have enough confidence in him right now, which could be a reason why he didn’t get an MITB qualifier spot.

#1. Karrion Kross needs more momentum on television

As mentioned earlier, Karrion Kross receives a very limited number of appearances and screen time. Owing to this, the 39-year-old hasn’t been able to develop the momentum he needs to garner the kind of fan support that LA Knight and Jey Uso received, which gave them a big push in their singles careers.

To compensate, Kross does a lot of character work via social media and also speaks to WWE fans visiting the arenas to watch the shows. While these things are building him up, he still needs to tread more ground before he can swim with the sharks in the company.

It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Kross.

