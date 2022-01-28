3 reasons why WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is a can't miss event

The most exciting WWE show of the year is days away, with the 35th annual Royal Rumble set to grace our screens. The simple concept of the bout makes it easy for new fans to get into the product, while regular viewers won't miss this landmark event for anything.

This year's card is stacked. In nearly every match, huge stakes are present, especially the 30-man and 30-woman Rumbles. There is potential for so much more excitement.

Here are three reasons why you cannot miss Royal Rumble 2022!

#3 Returning WWE Superstars will hype up the crowd

The Royal Rumble always promises huge returns. This year, though, it feels even bigger. WWE has already announced several returning stars for the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Mickie James and Summer Rae will return, as will Hall of Famers Lita and The Bella Twins, among others.

We will see a couple more in-ring returns as Beth Phoenix and Maryse team up with their respective spouses, Edge and The Miz. Also, with a few spots remaining in both Rumble matches, plenty of other surprises could be on the cards! Who will return this year?

#2 Fresh faces making their Royal Rumble debuts

2022 will mark the Rumble debuts for several young WWE Superstars. Anticipation is high over how they will fare in the Battle Royale. Austin Theory has been quite impressive on RAW and will look to explode into the main event scene while Aliyah is quickly gaining momentum.

The Street Profits will also look to make an impact, but no Rumble debutant is made for the match like Omos is. The 7-foot giant promises to have a dominant showing and eliminate multiple stars. Will he rise to the top?

#1 The start of the Road to WrestleMania 38

The best part about the Royal Rumble is that it is just the beginning of the journey towards WWE's biggest event of the year. The winner of the men's and women's Rumble matches will earn world title matches at WrestleMania 38 in April.

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins, while WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley. Whether they both retain their titles or not, we can expect several twists and turns on the Road to WrestleMania.

This event always sets the scene for The Grandest Stage of Them All, where history favors the challengers. Five of the past six Rumble winners have gone on to win the world title at WrestleMania. Who will be the next this time?

The countdown has begun! Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on January 30, 2022, from 6:30 am (IST).

