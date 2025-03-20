3 reasons why WWE's Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe is a BAD IDEA

WWE WrestleMania 41 week will be filled with not just wrestling shows, but also some mainstream entertainment courtesy of Tony Hinchcliffe's roast about The Grandest Stage of them All. While attracting a more mainstream audience will help WWE gain more traction, it might also hurt the product and its stars.

WWE has recently become more involved in mainstream media. Many artists and streamers have joined the company, while a number of WWE Superstars are mentioned or even featured in shows outside of wrestling. Of course, there is the Netflix deal. Last week, The Roast of WrestleMania, featuring Tony Hinchcliffe, was announced. It will take place on the second day of The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, it seems that fans don't support getting involved in this particular scenario.

In this list, we will look at three reasons why WWE's Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe is a bad idea:

#3. WWE's Latin American audience might be turned off by Tony Hinchcliffe's previous comments

Tony Hinchcliffe caused controversy in October when, during a Donald Trump rally, he joked that Puerto Rico was a "floating island of garbage" and made other comments that weren't well received by the public. Given this, the company's Latin American audience might take offense to the company's association with the comedian.

The Stamford-based promotion has held many shows in Latin America in the past, with the audience responding enthusiastically each time. Doing The Roast might result in the company losing a big part of its Latin American audience and ruin its marketing to the region.

#2. The unpredictability of Tony Hinchcliffe might clash with WWE's controlled image

Although the Stamford-based promotion is under new management and more freedom is given to its superstars on and off screen, there is still a certain image that everybody is expected to uphold. However, that might be gone during the Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe.

Although Stand-up comedy follows a script, it's still mainly unpredictable and material can always change depending on the crowd's reaction. The company getting involved in an inconsistent flow might expose the business too much and break its image to a mainstream audience instead of helping it broaden its horizon.

#1. The Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe is one of the many shows WWE will hold that week alone

It has been a tradition that during WrestleMania week, the Stamford-based promotion will prepare several other wrestling shows before The Grandest Stage of Them All. From the looks of it, fans might be too overwhelmed with the addition of Tony Hinchcliffe's presence.

For that week alone, there will be a WWE World where fans can expect superstars to be in panels, a SmackDown episode, NXT Stand & Deliver, Hall of Fame, The Undertaker's 1Deadman Show, RAW after 'Mania, and the two WrestleMania shows. With this in mind, the addition of the stand-up comedy might be too overwhelming.

