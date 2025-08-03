3 Reasons why WWE took Tag Team Titles off Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam 2025

WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2025. The Judgment Day members fought with great synergy, but a Sister Abigail from Lexi helped her team secure the win and become the new tag champs. Below are three reasons why Perez and Rodriguez lost the doubles gold.#3. To give Finn Balor a chance to dominate The Judgment DayFinn Balor has always had a tendency to lead The Judgment Day and make the other members follow his instructions. The Prince is quick to blame his teammates for their shortcomings, especially when titles are involved.Almost all members of The Judgment Day had championship gold over the past few weeks, barring the injured Liv Morgan, whose title was now held by Roxanne Perez. Because of this, Finn Balor was seen taking the role of a motivator in the heel faction. However, now that Perez and Raquel Rodriguez have lost, The Prince will become cynical toward them again.This will allow the World Tag Team Champion to dominate his crew once again. Since The Prodigy was introduced into The Judgment Day by the former Demon King, she will likely comply with the “Listen to Finn to win” rule. Reluctantly, Big Mami Cool might also be forced to do the same. Since JD McDonagh is already loyal to Balor, he will get the chance to take control.#2. To give a push to Charlotte Flair and Alexa BlissCharlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss decided to team up for just one goal: the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Both stars, especially The Queen, have maintained that the duo are not friends and are just allies of convenience.Their union, however, is turning the heads of fans, and the two seem to be on the receiving end of a good push, and now they have defeated Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to win the tag team gold.This arrangement is very similar to Demon Kane and Daniel Bryan’s Team Hell No. As a result, the two multi-time WWE Women’s Champions could now lead the tag team division with the Women's Tag Team Championship on their shoulders.#1. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez could win their titles backWrestleMania 41 saw Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defend the Women’s Tag Team Championship against Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. The Judgment Day members suffered a loss at The Show of Shows and lost their titles weeks after setting the record for becoming three-time tag champs together.However, Morgan and Rodriguez shocked everyone by reclaiming the belts on the RAW episode after ‘Mania in a title rematch. This immediately caused The Man to turn heel and attack Valkyria. WWE might be trying to repeat the same formula again and break up Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.The RAW after SummerSlam could see Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez win their titles back. This could cause one of the babyfaces, probably Flair, to turn heel and attack Lexi. As a result, the titles could just be temporarily out of the grasp of The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.